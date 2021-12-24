Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on B shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of B opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

