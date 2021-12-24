Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $717,000 in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $417,983. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 1.23. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.