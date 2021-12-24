Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $138.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

