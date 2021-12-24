Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 44,800 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $152,000.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

