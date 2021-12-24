Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

