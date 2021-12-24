Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $115,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of MRVL opened at $87.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

