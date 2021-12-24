Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.75 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Verizon Communications by 46.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,410 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.