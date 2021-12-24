Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 611.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

