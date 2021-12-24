Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 4,555 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average is $166.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

