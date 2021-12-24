Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 44,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 30,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.07 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$110.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

