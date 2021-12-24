Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 459,476 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.