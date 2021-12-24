Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.43 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $95.87 million and $13.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.