LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Chardan Capital

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.