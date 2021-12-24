Locus Chain Hits Market Cap of $27.49 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $24,359.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

