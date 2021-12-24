Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.74 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

