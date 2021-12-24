Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 549.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.