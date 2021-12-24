Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 2,670.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESML. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

