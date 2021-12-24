Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,942 shares of company stock worth $13,203,829. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

