Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $5.62 Million Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vicor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 100,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Vicor stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.33. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

