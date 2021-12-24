LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $5.77 million and $16,162.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000968 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

