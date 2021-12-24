Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average is $136.49. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.