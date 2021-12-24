Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLNW. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 10.8% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 2,006.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 218,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

