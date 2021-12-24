LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.55. LG Display shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 14,557 shares trading hands.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

