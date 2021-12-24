LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after buying an additional 346,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.08 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.