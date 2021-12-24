LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

