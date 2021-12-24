LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.