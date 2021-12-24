LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.