Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

