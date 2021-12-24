LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Up 0.4%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $34.92. 20,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 13,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF makes up about 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

