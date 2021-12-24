Laurence W. Lytton Buys 21,100 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $102,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 4.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

