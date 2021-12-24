Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,246,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.