Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $659,299. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lantheus by 24.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 588,392 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.