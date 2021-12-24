Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LNTH opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $31.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $659,299 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

