Lannebo Fonder AB Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.5% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.4% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $153.63. 6,565,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The company has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

