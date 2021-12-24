Landshare (LAND) Market Cap Tops $4.95 Million

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Landshare has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00007193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $405,256.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,792,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,686 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.