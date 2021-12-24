Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Purchases $20,283.75 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

