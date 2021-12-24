Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $301.91. 1,201,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,839. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average of $286.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

