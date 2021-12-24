La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

