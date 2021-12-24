Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €30.05 ($33.76) and last traded at €29.90 ($33.60). 9,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.60 ($33.26).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.62 million and a P/E ratio of -46.12.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.