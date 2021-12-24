Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($14.43).

KCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.40) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of KCO stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching €10.52 ($11.82). The stock had a trading volume of 213,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €7.13 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.23.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

