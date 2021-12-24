Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.51 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $32.51 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,754,242,806 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,136,398 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

