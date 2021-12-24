Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($41.45).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,866 ($37.86) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 2,292 ($30.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($44.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,794.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,800.18.

In other news, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.02) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($13,134.17). Also, insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($37.05) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($92,466.43).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.