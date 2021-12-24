KeyCorp Weighs in on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

