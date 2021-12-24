KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.39.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

