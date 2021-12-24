Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 383.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,540 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 892.5% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 396,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

