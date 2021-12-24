Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of IDLV opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

