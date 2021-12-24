Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $127,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after buying an additional 689,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,902,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,124,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,767,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,789,000. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

