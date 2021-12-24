Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.