Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.