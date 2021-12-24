Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 84 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.